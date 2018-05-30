Fleetwood Town to replace season tickets with Onward Cards

Fleetwood Town are scrapping the traditional season ticket and replacing it with the Onward Card.

The cards go on sale this Friday and are being promoted by the club as much more than just a season ticket, giving supporters the chance to make a “unique long-term commitment to the club”.

The first scheme of its kind in League One, supporters purchasing the cards will gain access to all 23 home games each season, besides receiving invites to ‘Meet the Head Coach’ evenings and other exclusive events throughout the year, discounts at club outlets and with partner brands, including top Blackpool tourist attractions.

The Onward Card can only be purchased via a direct debit agreement.

Chairman Andy Pilley hopes the revolutionary scheme will boost attendances at Highbury, reducing the cost of watching the team to as little as £4 per week.

Existing season ticket holders have until June 18 to secure their seat by purchasing an Onward Card.

They will be on sale from 9am on Friday at the club shop (01253 775080) or online at www.ftfcstore.com

The direct debit payments start at £6 per month for Under-16s, £12 per month for seniors and Under-25s and £17 per month for adults.

The latter amounts to £170 for the year as the first year's payments will be made over 10 months. Payments for subsequent years will be over 12 months.

Last term the highest Highbury attendance was 5,035 for the 0-0 with Blackpool in November.

That was just shy of their 5,123 record sell-out attendances against Bolton in March 2017 and Blackpool in April 2016.

Pilley believes the new scheme will increase average attendances and said : "The Onward Card is something which we consider to be quite revolutionary. We take pride in being a forward thinking club and we have listened to our customers. The vision is of Highbury being full and of making football more affordable for the local community.

"It is a scheme, which is similar to a season ticket but different in many ways, and makes watching the Cod Army more affordable and allows our supporters to spread the cost of the price over a ten-month period. We believe this makes it much more affordable for those in the community to come and watch Fleetwood Town.

"It brings the average cost down to £4 per week and we'd like to think that’s a price which will allow everyone to come and join us at Highbury Stadium, to get behind the team and the town as a whole.

"We feel the payment plan will make it much easier and more affordable for everyone in the town and surrounding areas to come together to watch what we aim to be an exciting, winning team.”

As well as access to all 23 Sky Bet League One home matches at the Highbury Stadium, additional benefits for Onward Card holders include:

Exclusive access to ‘Meet the Head Coach’ evenings at Highbury Stadium

Invitation to supporter events with players at Poolfoot and Highbury

Discounts at various Fleetwood Town FC outlets such as Crossbar and Grill, Poolfoot Farm

Regular, exciting offers from selected club partners throughout the year including: Discounted admission to Blackpool’s Merlin attractions including The Blackpool Tower Circus, The Blackpool Tower Eye, The Blackpool Tower Dungeon, Madame Tussauds and SEALIFE Blackpool

Discounted admission to Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Discounts and offers at a range of live music events by Cuffe and Taylor, promoters of Lytham Festival and major UK tours and events

For more details about the Onward Card go to www.fleetwoodtownfc.com. The Onward Card goes on sale at 9am Friday June 1 and is available by calling 01253 775080, by visiting the Club Shop at Highbury Stadium, or online at www.ftfcstore.com