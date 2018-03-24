Fleetwood Town to honour Ted Lowery today as players past and present pay tribute

Fleetwood players past and present joined chairman Andy Pilley in paying tribute to the late Ted Lowery.

Lowery died yesterday morning, aged 87, after a short illness.

He was held in great affection by all at the club, where he had volunteered since 1978.

Always on hand with a smile, a cup of tea or a handful of sweets for the players who graced the Highbury pitch over the years, Ted was a constant figure at the club for 40 years.

He was involved with the club’s highs and lows, from its reformation as Fleetwood Wanderers in 1997 to one of his proudest days, watching Town win promotion to League One at Wembley in 2014.

Lowery will be missed more than most by Pilley and club captain Nathan Pond.

Like those two, Ted has been synonymous with Town and Pond paid tribute: “Me and my mate, what a legend of a man and will be missed by everyone at Fleetwood Town”.

Chief executive Steve Curwood added: "So very sad to lose our great friend Ted. A wonderfully entertaining and loyal man and an incredible long servant.”

Former Town players Conor McLaughlin, David Ball and Antoni Sarcevic also took to social media to hail the club stalwart.

McLaughlin wrote: “Absolutely terrible to hear this news. Ted is the definition of a legend. Dedicated his life to the club and made everyone’s day better with his stories. RIP Ted.”

Pilley posted a heartfelt message on the club website. He said: “Ted has been an enormous part of the club for much longer than when I joined over 15 years ago. He’s a great character, who will be sorely missed by everybody associated with Fleetwood Town Football Club.

“He was extremely popular with supporters, players and staff alike, with today being a very sad day for the football club.

“It will never be the same without Ted in so many ways and we will miss him so much.

“It goes without saying that our thoughts are with his close friends and family at this time.”

The club will be holding a minute’s silence before afternoon’s home game against Northampton.

Season ticket holders can also claim a free pint in Jim’s Bar between noon and 2pm to toast the life of Ted Lowery.

Both teams will wear black armbands for the game, and before kick-off a wreath will be laid in the centre circle by Pilley and Pond, followed by a minute’s silence.

Pond, who has been at the club since 2003, was pleased Lowery was able to see the team return to winning ways against Rochdale in midweek.

The skipper also paid tribute on the club website, saying: “I’ve known about Ted’s health or a few weeks, and in typical Ted style he battled on without complaint.

“I’m certain he hung on in there to see us on Tuesday, with him now going out on a victory.

“We players are desperate to honour Ted in the best possible way, by picking up three points tomorrow.

“It goes without saying that Friday was an extremely sad and emotional day following the news of Ted’s passing.

“I’ve known Ted for many years and it’s been touching to see all the tributes from former and current players. It shows the level of respect he had among players, staff and the supporters too.

“I urge all Fleetwood Town fans to get to Highbury in good time to pay your respects to a club legend.

Thank you for your stories, advice and memories Ted – I’ll miss you and remember you forever.”