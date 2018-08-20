Fleetwood Town swoop for Norwich left-back on-loan

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton's hunt for a left-back has ended with a swoop for Norwich City's James Husband on loan.

Husband, 24, featured in the Canaries' opening Championship game, the 2-2 draw at Birmingham.

That was his only appearance of the season so far and now Husband joins Barton's League One club until January for regular game-time.

The ex-Doncaster, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough man has a wealth of experience in the second tier.

And having fielded right-back Lewie Coyle at left-back in the last three games, Barton is pleased to have more competition for that role.

Young duo Eddie Clarke and Joe Maguire will also compete for places for the trip to Scunthorpe on Wednesday, having trained today.

Barton said: “We are really pleased to have James with us at Fleetwood Town. He will add more competition at left-back and brings Championship-level experience to our team.

"He is fit and ready to go, and I can’t wait to see him in action for us.”