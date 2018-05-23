Fleetwood Town swoop for new left back

Fleetwood Town have made a highly rated young full-back their first signing of the summer as they bid to solve that problematic left back role.

Town have snapped up newly promoted League Two side Tranmere Rovers’ 19-year-old left back Eddie Clarke on a free transfer.

Clarke arrives on a long term deal, the club have not confirmed the exact length of the deal.

The youngster featured in Rovers’ promotion winning season from the National League, culminating in victory at Wembley Stadium in the play-off final against Boreham Wood.

Fleetwood have struggled to fill the hole at left-back since Amari’i Bell departed for Blackburn Rovers in January 2018.

Bell left for an undisclosed fee to become part of the Rovers side that clinched promotion to the Championship.

Fleetwood signed versatile full-back Gethin Jones on a permanent deal from Everton and dipped into a he loan market to secure the services of Championship club PNE’s left-footed defender Kevin O’Connor.

Youngster Joe Maguire and striker Ash Hunter were also utilised at left wing-back as both Uwe Rosler and his predecessor John Sheridan tried to find a replacement.

Jones finished the season with the shirt as Sheridan’s men escaped relegation to finish 19th.

But now Clarke will be at new head coach Joey Barton’s disposal and will compete with Jones and Maguire for a role in his side when the new season commences on August 4.

And Clarke is looking to bring an attacking ethos to the role of selected by Barton.

He said: “I am really happy to be here and I can’t wait to get going at such a great club like Fleetwood Town.

“I am a left-back who likes to get forward. I think my pace is a key attribute along with being agile, and I’m hoping to bring that to the team.

“I can see myself growing as a player and a person here and I can’t wait to meet the lads ahead of the new season.”