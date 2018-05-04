Fleetwood Town striker shortlisted for April award

Town striker Conor McAleny is in the running to win an award for his winning goal at Oxford United last month.

The goal, which effectively secured Town’s League One status for another season, is on the shortlist for the Sky Bet League One goal of the month prize for April.

McAleny’s injury-time wonder goal at his old club on April 10 moved Fleetwood on to 54 points in their bid to move clear of the relegation places.

Since that strike, however, Town have slipped to a three-match losing run ahead of their final game against Walsall.

And McAleny is up against one of the goals from those defeats in the three-man shortlist.

Gavin Massey’s strike for Wigan at Highbury in their 4-0 win is also in the running with Rotherham United’s Michael Smith also in contention for his goal against Bristol Rovers.

To win the prize, however, McAleny needs Town’s fans to vote online.

A poll opened this morning on skysports.com and closes on May 8; the winner will be revealed on May 11.