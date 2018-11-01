Fleetwood Town striker hopes to forge a prolific partnership

Paddy Madden is confident Fleetwood Town’s injury luck will change so that he and Ched Evans can continue to build their deadly partnership.

It has been a case of one in, one out for Town’s front pair in recent weeks.

As Evans returned from a shoulder tweak in the 1-0 loss at Portsmouth, Madden was then sidelined with hamstring tightness and missed the 1-0 defeat at Peterborough.

He came back off the bench against Blackpool last week, allowing manager Joey Barton to change Town’s shape to 4-4-2 with Evans and Madden linking up once again.

Madden made an immediate impact, netting his sixth of the season, and with Evans also on six for the season, he now hopes they can put together a regular run of games.

He said: “Sometimes you are going to be unlucky in football and pick up little niggles here and there.

“Sadly me and Ched have not been playing enough consecutive games together but I’m sure and confident that will happen and we have shown how dangerous we can be together when we are in the team.”

Madden is not the first Town player to have a hamstring issue this season with skipper Craig Morgan, James Husband, Conor McAleny and James Wallace similarly affected.

Morgan and Husband are now back but McAleny and Wallace remain a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Gillingham, along with Dean Marney (leg), Ryan Taylor (shoulder) and Tommy Spurr.

Madden admitted he had been playing with the problem for a few weeks and that easing him back was the right decision.

He said: “It has been a bit tight for two weeks now.

“With a few hamstring problems in the squad, he (Barton) just chose not to risk me and I’m thankful he did not because I probably would not have scored that goal.

“I had not trained all week so I don’t think I’m just going to walk into a team. I probably did not deserve to start because I had not trained.

“I waited for my chance and I scored so I am happy.”