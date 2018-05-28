Fleetwood Town squad won’t put their feet up

Fleetwood Town forward Ash Hunter may be one of many footballers flying off for a close-season summer break but he insists it won’t be all fun and games.

The 22-year-old said the Highbury squad left for the summer with a specialised fitness programme to ensure they are in top shape before pre-season starts on June 18.

Speaking about his plans for the summer Hunter said: “I’ve got a few places booked with the lads and I will just see what happens.

“We have got a programme, a few weeks’ rest to shut down, forget about football and it takes a while to get back into it.

“After a few weeks I will start getting back into it again.”

There will be a few faces missing when pre-season commences as well as a few new players now the transfer window has opened.

It will be the first pre-season in 16 years at the club without Nathan Pond after he sealed a switch to National League side Salford City.

Pond was followed by keeper Chris Neal, who joins ex-Town boss Graham Alexander’s new side on a free transfer when his contract expires at Town.

Midfielder George Glendon and forgotten man Ricardo Kip have also been released with just one signing thus far, Tranmere Rovers left-back Eddie Clarke.

Speaking after the final game of the season, Hunter believes the core of the squad that finished 14th in League One is a good one that is more than capable of good football as they showed under Barton’s predecessor, John Sheridan.

He said: “We’ve got a good squad of players and we have shown people that, when we do get the ball down and play, there are not many teams that can get near us.”