Fleetwood Town squad now complete says coach Clint Hill

Is Fleetwood Town’s summer transfer business wrapped up? First-team coach Clint Hill thinks so.

Town’s swoop for Norwich left-back James Husband this week means they now have five loan players, which is the maximum number allowed in any match-day squad.

And Hill says he and head coach Joey Barton are satisfied with the squad.

And as Town face another selection headache at Scunthorpe tonight, ex-defender Hill saluted the competition for places at Highbury.

Asked if Town’s recruitment was complete, he said: “I think so. If you had given us this squad when we first walked in, we would be more than happy with it.

“We have good depth, good versatility and they are a great bunch of characters.

“We are more than happy, and now it is up to the lads to go and earn their stripes and the shirt.”

Husband hopes for a debut tonight after Norwich said they have sent him to Highbury until January to rebuild his confidence.

Hill said of the 24-year-old: “He will come into the squad and benefit us. He is a natural left-back, who likes to get forward, can defend well and hopefully will have a positive effect on the team. If he gets a place in the team hopefully he cements it.”

Another loanee, Lewie Coyle has switched from right-back to left-back for the last three games and Hill added: ““Lewie has done brilliantly, which we knew he would because of his character.

“We are very lucky we have a good squad of players, very competitive.

“Once you get that shirt, then it is up to you to stay in the team because the lads behind you will push you. That is what we want.”

One man not in contention for Fleetwood is 23-year-old forward Ashley Nadesan, who has returned to Carlisle United on loan.

Hill played his final season with the Cumbrians last term, when Nadesan had his first stint there.

Now the striker has teamed up with ex-Fleetwood boss John Sheridan at Carlisle, where he will remain until January.

Hill said: “I was with him last season at Carlisle and he did really well. I’ve had a few tweets thanking the club for letting them have him again.

“Ashley was close here, but unfortunately with Ched Evans and Paddy Madden being here he was not going to gain much playing time.

“It is important in terms of his own development that he gets games.

“He will prove to be a good goalscorer and a good player.”