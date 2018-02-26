Fleetwood Town squad can build upon Dons draw

New Fleetwood Town boss John Sheridan says similar performances to Saturday’s draw with MK Dons will see them back to winning ways.

Town ended an eight-match losing spree by drawing 1-1 with the Dons.

Robbie Muirhead had opened the scoring for the visitors but Sheridan saw his men bounce back thanks to Ash Hunter’s 54th minute strike.

Conor McAleny hit the woodwork and was thwarted numerous times by Dons keeper Lee Nicholls.

Sheridan, who saw his team move a point above the drop zone, was happy with what he saw as he targets a win at Oxford United.

He said: “I only worked with them a day before Saturday.

“I’ve changed the system a little bit, it is something they have had to get used to quickly and, given time, hopefully they will understand how I want us to play and we can be better organised a little bit and we move on,

“Performance-wise I think if we play like that we can win games.

“I could sit here and say we were lucky to get something out of the game but we weren’t.

“I’m very pleased with how the game went and hopefully we will improve and be even better.”

Sheridan fielded three strikers in Hunter, McAleny and Paddy Madden.

He saw his players create opportunities and believes the goals will flow.

Speaking about ending the eight-match losing run, he said: “It stops that bad run of results and gets that monkey off your back.

“It is a good point but it is one game at a time. We have just got to stay out of the bottom four.

“That is my aim and that is what I’m looking for.

“I was really pleased with the way we played; we created chances and, on another day when the luck is with you, we could have scored three or four.

“On another day when you are near the top sometimes when you mishit them they roll in.

“Credit MK Dons, they know the importance of not losing the game.

“They had chances, Alex Cairns made a great save in the second half and then we go up there and score.

“Other than that and the goal I don’t think we were in too much bother.

“I felt we were the team driving on to go and win the game.”

And the new Town boss, who was only named as Uwe Rosler’s replacement 48 hours before the game, was happy with the fight his men showed as they responded the right way to going a goal down.

He said: “The pleasing thing for me when you are a team at the bottom – and you are after results and after going a goal down – is the way the players responded.

“They could have gone one way or the other and I thought we went the way I wanted us to.

“We responded really well, we got back in the game.

“I’m pleased we haven’t lost any ground and they haven’t gained anything on us.

“Obviously I’d have loved to have won the game but I think the performance was good and their keeper has made some excellent saves.”