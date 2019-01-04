Fleetwood Town skipper says the FA Cup still retains its magic

Fleetwood Town skipper Craig Morgan says the magic of the FA Cup is still alive, especially for the fans.

Town host AFC Wimbledon in the third round on Saturday with adult tickets on sale for just £10 as they seek to reach round four the first time in the club’s history.

Morgan said: “It is one for the fans mainly.

“You want to go to these great stadiums, play against these great players to test yourself but I think the fans get the most out of it.”

It is not the first time Town have hosted the Dons this season after losing 1-0 on the opening day of the season.

Since then AFC Wimbledon have battled at the wrong end of the table with Neal Ardley replaced as manager by Wally Downes.

However, after helping Town to a clean sheet at Shrewsbury Town on New Year’s Day, Morgan anticipates a tough afternoon.

He said: “It is this league, it is not easy.

“They have not been getting pumped every week, they have been close and they are in every game.

“It will be a difficult game.”