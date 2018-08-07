Fleetwood Town skipper Morgan plays a game of patience

Fleetwood Town skipper Craig Morgan has called for patience after stressing success is not measured on the opening day of the season.

AFC Wimbledon beat Town 1-0 at Highbury on Saturday with Morgan one of three debutants in the starting line-up along with Tommy Spurr and Ched Evans.

Dean Marney came off the bench to make his debut and a first league appearance since he was injured playing for Burnley in January 2017.

Morgan was also making his first appearance since turning out for Wigan Athletic the summer of 2017 for Wigan, while Spurr and Evans also had injury-hit seasons.

“The fans were brilliant and they have got to be patient,” Morgan said.

“It is a new regime and they went through some bad times last year so they will probably naturally get some bad thoughts but we ask for them to keep with us, stick with us, we know what we are trying to do.

“It does not happen overnight; lots of teams that become successful, it does not happen overnight.

“We know we can do things better; it is the first game, the season is not sorted out on the first day of the season,

“It was a nervous opening game of the season and both teams did not play great stuff.

“We are disappointed but it is not the end of the world.

“It is the first game of the season so we will not be getting too down on ourselves.”

Town have confirmed they will host Rochdale on October 9 (7.45pm) and travel to Bury on November 13 (7.45pm) in the Checkatrade Trophy; a date and time for the meeting with Leicester City is yet to be finalised.