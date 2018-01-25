Fleetwood Town secure new left-back for Gillingham clash as Preston North End defender O'Connor seals loan switch

Fleetwood Town will have a new left-back for Saturday's clash at Gillingham after securing a loan deal for Preston North End defender Kevin O'Connor.

O'Connor, 22, has joined on-loan until the end of the season and will take on Amari'i Bell's now vacant number three shirt.

Bell joined Town's League One rivals Blackburn Rovers last Friday for an undisclosed fee and Town have now replaced him with another left-footer O'Connor.

The Irishman played more than 100 games in his home country for Waterford United and Cork City, before joining North End in June this year.

He made his league debut for Alex Neil's PNE side against Aston Villa in November playing eight times in the Championship for PNE.

But after falling behind Greg Cunningham and Josh Earl in the pecking order at Deepdale he has followed in Town's previous loan star Ben Davies' footsteps by making the switch to Highbury.

He has joined the club for regular game time and Town head coach Uwe Rosler is expected to hand him his debut on Saturday at the Priestfield Stadium.

Rosler said: "Kevin is very talented, he has a great left foot and brings everything we want into the team. We've been monitoring him for a while now and are delighted to have him at Fleetwood Town."