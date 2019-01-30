Fleetwood Town secure loan deal for Stoke City defender Harry Souttar

Fleetwood Town have snapped up a new central defender as Stoke City youngster Harry Souttar joined on loan until the end of the season.

The Gazette revealed earlier today that Town were negotiating a deal to bring the 20-year-old defender to Highbury.

Souttar's only senior appearance this season was in the Carabao Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest in September and he played three times for Stoke's Under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He has previous loan experience, with a 13-game spell at Scottish club Ross County in the second half of last season.

Town boss Joey Barton has been keen to recruit a centre-half after Cian Bolger's departure to League Two Lincoln City and loanee Tommy Spurr's return to Preston North End.

Those exits had left Town with just two senior centre-halves in Ash Eastham and Craig Morgan.

With young Nathan Sheron and academy prospect James Hill as his only back-up, Barton was pleased to add extra competition to that slot.

And the Scot, who started his career at Dundee before moving to Stoke City in 2016, will go straight in contention for Saturday's League One clash with Charlton.

Barton said: “We are really pleased to bring Harry to Fleetwood Town.

“He will provide extra competition in central defence, and we’re confident he can have a positive impact on the squad from now until the end of the season.”