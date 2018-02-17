Fleetwood Town sack head coach Uwe Rosler

Fleetwood Town have sacked head coach Uwe Rosler after slipping to their seventh successive defeat at Doncaster Rovers today.

Town lost 3-0 at Doncaster and slipped to 20th in the table but only avoided moving into the bottom four due to their superior goal difference over 21st-placed Oldham.

Oldham currently occupy that last spot in the drop zone but Town are now level on points with the Latics after a seven straight defeats in all competitions saw them slide towards the foot of the table.

The Gazette understands Rosler's assistant Rob Kelly is still at the club but he will not take charge of Tuesday's home clash with Portsmouth.

First team coach Barry Nicholson and goalkeeping coach David Lucas will both take charge for that game as the club begin their hunt for a replacement.

The club issued the following statement on their website: "Fleetwood Town can confirm Uwe Rosler has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach.

"The decision was made this evening following a run of results which has seen Town fall to seven straight defeats.

"Everyone at Fleetwood Town would like to place on record their thanks to Uwe for his hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

"The search for his replacement will begin immediately, with Barry Nicholson and David Lucas taking charge of Tuesday’s game against Portsmouth."

Rosler took over in the summer of 2016 and guided Town to their highest ever league finish last term.

Fleetwood finished fourth in League One and just missed out on a historic automatic promotion to the Championship to Bolton on the final day of the campaign.

But Town have been unable to hit those heights this term and have now been caught up in a relegation battle.