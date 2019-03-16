Fleetwood Town’s Wembley hero puts friendships to one side as Plymouth Argyle visit Highbury

Antoni Sarcevic says his past success with Fleetwood Town will not stop him gunning for three points with Plymouth Argyle today.

The 26-year-old scored the free-kick in the 2014 League Two play-off final that clinched Fleetwood’s promotion to League One.

Five years on, none of the team of 2013-14 remain at Highbury.

Sarcevic left for Shrewsbury Town in 2016 and made a cameo appearance off the bench at Highbury when Town saw off the Shrews 3-0 in November of that year.

After that, the midfielder’s next taste of football was after a January switch to Plymouth since when he has gone on to become a key figure in Derek Adams’ side, helping them to promotion from League Two.

He did not feature in this fixture last season because of a groin injury but, despite the long trip, he still made the journey north to see a host of familiar faces at Highbury.

Nevertheless, come 3pm, Sarcevic is determined to help the Pilgrims’ quest to cut the four-point gap from 10th-placed Town.

Speaking about Wembley he told the Plymouth Herald: “My Dad has still got it recorded on his planner and every time I’m there I watch it.

“It’s a club that is close to my heart, definitely. We will go there, I will see everyone and then we have just got to beat them.”

“I’m really looking forward to going back to Fleetwood. I have still got a lot of friends there.

“I still speak to a lot of people there and it will be nice to see everyone, but as soon as we get on the pitch I hope we beat them, simple as that.”

Sarcevic made 122 starts and 16 substitute appearances during three seasons at Highbury and scored 20 goals.

That move to Shrewsbury in the summer of 2016 did not go to plan and he is thankful for Adams for his role in his career.

The respect is mutual with Adams calling Sarcevic a ‘big player’ for his side.

Sarcevic told the Plymouth Herald: “The gaffer has brought me in and since day one he has been a blessing for me.

“I read what he (the gaffer) had said. Honestly, I was overwhelmed because the gaffer doesn’t give much away.

“So for him to say those words it felt really good. All I can do is try and repay him as much as I can.

“I just think he has done a lot for me in my football and I owe a lot to him.”