Fleetwood Town’s success will be a team effort

Clint Hill hopes that teaming up with Joey Barton and Steve Eyre can create a recipe for success at Fleetwood Town.

The 39-year-old, who left Carlisle United when his contract expired at the end of the season, says the time is right to end his career after taking a coaching role at Highbury.

Hill and Eyre will work as first-team coaches under Barton, the club’s new head coach.

Hill and Barton know each other well, having been team-mates at QPR, while Eyre coached Barton at Manchester City before going to manage Rochdale and be the assistant boss at Chesterfield.

All three will start work at Highbury when Barton’s suspension for breaching FA betting rules ends on June 2.

However, Hill stressed it will be a team effort as the existing first team coaching staff have a key role to play.

He said: “I’ve known Joe for a number of years and I worked with Eyresey when I was at Chesterfield for a brief time.

“There is a great amount of experience and knowledge and different parts of the game and the existing staff that are already here will be very critical to help us get to know the lads a bit better.

“It is a weird emotion, I’m really excited and hopefully we can take that into the first game of the season and go on a right good journey.”

Hill started his career at Tranmere Rovers in 1997, a side Town will face in pre-season, and after 21 years on the pitch he is heading behind the scenes.

He believes his passion for the game will be something that helps his transition from playing on the pitch to working on the training ground.

He said: “Most of my work is going to be off the pitch and on the training pitch; it is something that will be new to me.

“Hopefully the lads will respond to that, the little bits of advice that I can give them.

“The door will always be open for them and I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m very passionate, I love my football and, to be in this game for 20-plus years, you have to love it.

“I’ve had lots of ups and downs but I’m very passionate about the game,

“I’m very passionate about the next level and the next career path that goes with it.

“I will give everything, I will give 110 per cent like I did as a player.

“Hopefully that will carry us through to exciting times.”