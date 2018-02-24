Fleetwood Town’s ‘Shezurrection’ will require hard work

New Fleetwood Town boss John Sheridan says hard work will be required to ensure League One survival – starting today against MK Dons.

Sheridan took over the head coach’s role from Uwe Rosler on Thursday.

After taking his first training session on Friday, he has 13 games to help steer them to safety.

The club is fifth-bottom of the table, level on points with Sheridan’s former club Oldham Athletic who occupy the last spot in the relegation zone.

Having previously orchestrated survival, Sheridan believes this Town squad is in a better position than the Oldham team of last term and takes on a squad with the quality and attributes to survive.

He said: “I was lucky enough and successful enough to do it with Oldham on these last couple of occasions – who were in a lot worse position.

“I know what is needed but it will be a very hard job.

“We are in a vulnerable position but with the quality we have got here and the players in the squad they have got all the attributes to keep themselves safe and stay in the league.

“It is going to be difficult, when you are down there and things don’t go your way you have got to work hard and have a bit of fight.

“Hopefully we will do that starting with the game against MK Dons on Saturday.”

Battling a former club to stay in the division might feel somewhat strange but although Sheridan wishes Oldham all the best, his focus is on keeping Fleetwood in League One.

He said: “They are down in the position, a similar one to ourselves.

“Oldham is the past. I wish them well but I am here now at Fleetwood and main aim is Fleetwood.

“I’ve been give a really good opportunity to manage the club and hopefully I can be successful and keep them in the league.”

Sheridan left his role at Oldham in September, since when he has had a break from football before watching some games in recent weeks.

He is excited to be back in football and hopes to repay chairman Andy Pilley’s decision to appoint him by keeping Town in League One.

He said: “I just had a little break and then for the last couple of weeks I have been in and out watching games.

“I’m trying to keep myself busy and hoping for something to come along and luckily for me I got this opportunity.

“It is a great opportunity for me and as a bit of an outsider you hear lots of good things about Fleetwood they’ve had a good couple of years competing at the top end of the table.

“When I met the chairman I’d heard good things about him and it is a club going in the right direction.

“Facilities-wise and everything it is a great opportunity for me to stamp myself on the team and try and get a few results quickly.

“My aim and my purpose is to keep this team in the league.”