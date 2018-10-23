Fleetwood Town’s players have no reason to be fearful at Peterborough United

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton (right) says his men do not fear Peterborough United as they prepare to take on League One’s second-placed side tonight.

Town lost 1-0 at leaders Portsmouth at the weekend and now head to London Road for another tough away clash.

Prior to that defeat at Fratton Park, Town had only lost once on the road all season with that loss at Southend United.

Peterborough, like Town, also lost 1-0 on Saturday as they were beaten by Accrington Stanley.

While Barton is wary of the wounded Posh, he says his 11th-placed men should be not scared of the task in hand.

He said: “The great thing is that we are a lot closer this year to the top boys than we were last year.

“In essence it is progress but we are building all the time.

“I’m pleased with the effort from the lads.

“They work hard for each other; there is a real team spirit.

“You look around the place, there is a really good feel.

“We have a tough task ahead at Peterborough.

“They will be licking their wounds and looking to bounce back on Tuesday night.

“It is a game we do not fear; we do not fear anyone in this division, we will have a scrap with anyone.

“We have got quality and we have shown that we are capable of blowing sides away.

“The future is bright at Fleetwood Town; hopefully we get a few more of those positive performances.”

Barton will be without Nathan Sheron, who was sent off at Portsmouth for two yellow card offences.

After finding a settled backline Barton will be forced to make at least one change.

They were boosted by the return of top scorer Ched Evans as a substitute at Portsmouth with Dean Marney fit enough to make the bench.

However, Conor McAleny, James Husband, James Wallace and Tommy Spurr are all doubts with Barton admitting Evans’ recovery needs to be managed.

He said: “We have to be careful with him, we really have.

“It is just a niggle in his shoulder; he is ahead of schedule which is testament to the lad.

“It would be ideal to get him in the starting line-up because he is our top scorer and he is a player who brings a lot to the team.

“But obviously my hands are tied on that and we have to let Mother Nature and the healing process take its course.”

Of the other players, Husband should be back for the game against Blackpool on Saturday.

“James Husband is out running and pushing hard for the Blackpool game,” Barton said.

“We will see where he is and monitor him for the rest of the week.

“Peterborough will come too soon but I think he wants to play against Blackpool.

“Wanting to play and playing are two totally different things; the lad is desperate to play and we don’t have lads here that are happy to pick their wages up and not play football.”