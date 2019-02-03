Fleetwood Town's 'mystery' deadline day signing finally unveiled

Fleetwood Town's mystery deadline day signing has finally been revealed as Welsh Premier League side Barry Town's Macaulay Southam-Hales.

The Welshman signed for an undisclosed fee before the close of the January transfer window but the announcement of the deal was delayed as the club waited to obtain international clearance.

The 22-year-old right-back came through Cardiff City's academy and Barton says he is one for the future.

With Welshman Wes Burns currently holding the right-back shirt and Lewie Coyle returning from suspension there is already a battle on for the full-back role in the first team.

And Barton says the challenge is for Southam-Hales to make the step up to EFL football.

He said: "He has come on trial and done well.

"I'm not sure what has happened with the paperwork.

"He won't be going back (to Barry) he is with us now.

"He's a young lad, come out of Cardiff's academy, dropped into Welsh football, came in on trial did well and gets the opportunity.

He added: "Our scouts have watched Macaulay for a while now and after impressing during a trial period at the club we are delighted to bring him in.

"He’s an exciting young player who we are pleased to have with us at Fleetwood Town. He’s enjoyed a good first half of the season in Wales, and the challenge now for him to step up to League One level.

"We look forward to working with him every day and see him develop with us at the club.”