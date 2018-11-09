Fleetwood Town’s frustration at FA Youth Cup exit

Fleetwood Town Under-18s boss Simon Wiles was left frustrated by his side’s 3-2 FA Youth Cup exit at Bury last night but praised his youngsters for giving a good account of themselves.

Town took the lead in the second minute through Northern Ireland international Carl Johnston.

But Femi Seriki levelled in the 20th minute, with Callum Hulme giving the Shakers the lead just two minutes into the second half.

Hulme fired home the third from the penalty spot late on but Town left-back Ryan Rydel also netted a late penalty to set up a tense finish.

Town could not find the leveller and boss Wiles was left to rue his luck.

He said: “I’m frustrated for the boys because they are gutted in that dressing room.

“They put in a good shift but unfortunately on another night we might have got the luck we needed.

“I thought they gave a really good account of themselves.

“There were a couple of decisions here or there I thought we might have had more joy with but it was just one of those nights. Lady luck could have gone our way but didn’t.

“On the whole we have got to look at the positives from the way the lads played.

“We tried to move the ball quickly, create opportunities and pass through the thirds. I felt at times we did that.”

Fleetwood: Pengelly, Goldsborough, Hill, Cooke, Rydel, Williams (Baggely-Crowe 65), Mashigo (Boyle 59), Matete, Johnston, Morris, O’Halleron