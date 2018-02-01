Fleetwood Town’s Alex Reid has joined National League side Solihull Moors on loan until the end of the season.

Fleetwood forward Reid joins National League side Solihull Moors on loan

The 22-year-old striker has only made one competitive appearance for Town’s first team, scoring in the 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy win over Chesterfield in December.

After a three-goal, three-month loan stint in the National League with Wrexham in the first half of the season the forward has returned to that division with Solihull.

Town signed Reid from Rushall Olympic in the summer of 2017, having oreviously played for Solihull.

On leaving Wrexham, Reid had hoped he could to return to the Welsh club to prove he could play in that division.

Speaking on his Wrexham exit he said: “I will always judge myself by goals and I will always be judged on goals, and I don’t think I’ve made a big enough impact.

“But it is about getting back on the horse, whether the league has got the better of me, it is just about coming back and having another crack at the whip and proving to myself that I can make a bigger impact at this level.”