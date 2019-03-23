Fleetwood Town’s Alex Cairns will return refreshed going into eight key games

Fleetwood Town keeper Alex Cairns says the club’s players are ready for an eight-game season when Town return from their mini-break.

They are facing an enforced break this weekend after today’s scheduled clash with Sunderland was postponed because of international call-ups.

Town are 10th in the League One table and five points off sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers with just eight games of the season remaining.

They do not play again until next Saturday’s trip to Accrington Stanley, while in the meantime, Doncaster travel to league leaders Luton Town today before hosting Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Cairns said: “I said at the beginning of the year, everyone beats everyone; the table is so tight and up and down.

“We gave ourselves a bit of breathing space away from the relegation zone but we have never been looking at that.

“We have been always looking at trying to touch the play-offs, if not further.

“I have always said to friends and family, until it is mathematically impossible, we will not write that off.

“We have an eight-game season now. We have a break going into the next game so we can get mentally refreshed and hit those eight games head on.”

Cairns will be heading back to Doncaster this weekend to spend time with his family.

Having featured in every league game this season, the break is a welcome one.

He said: “We get a few days off.

“We have earned that over the course of the year.

“We don’t get many opportunities to go and refresh.

“I’ve played every game so it will be nice for me to go home and see the family for a period of time.

“I will have a nice few days at home this weekend but keep myself fit and ready for training next week.”

Cairns, Ash Eastham and Lewie Coyle all popped in to Stanah Primary School in Thornton on the EFL’s ‘Day of Action’ earlier this week to assist with one of the community trust’s after-school badminton sessions.

He said: “You do not get many opportunities to get out there but when we do we have to show we are pillars of the community in terms of the football club.

“It is a small town and everyone knows everyone.

“It is nice for the kids who watch us to get to know us more personally and we came here had a laugh and a joke with them.

“Hopefully we put a smile on their faces.”