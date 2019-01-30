Fleetwood Town rubbish rumours linking striker Paddy Madden with Sunderland transfer

Fleetwood Town have rubbished speculation linking 16-goal forward Paddy Madden with a move to fellow League One club Sunderland.

Madden, 28, was rumoured to be on the fifth-placed Black Cats' radar along with Gillingham's Tom Eaves and Doncaster Rovers' John Marquis.

The Irishman has netted 22 times in 53 appearances for Town since arriving from Scunthorpe United last January.

He scored in Town's 1-1 draw at Sunderland in September.

But the Gazette understands there is no risk of Town's top scorer making the move to the Stadium of Light ahead of this Thursday's 11pm deadline