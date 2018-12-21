Fleetwood Town reveal new date for AFC Wimbledon away clash as youngster Lewis Baines joins Chorley on-loan

Fleetwood Town have revealed the new date for their away league clash at AFC Wimbledon.

Town were scheduled to face the Dons on January 5 in League One but a quirk of fate now sees Joey Barton's side face them in the FA Cup that weekend.

Fleetwood will host the Dons at Highbury in the third round on January 5 but now their away trip to the Cherry Red Records Stadium has been rearranged for Tuesday January 22 (7:45pm k.o)

Defender Lewis Baines has joined National League North leaders Chorley on a youth loan.

The 20-year-old has featured once for the Cod Army first team this season, coming on a substitute in the Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Bury.

He was an unused substitute for Town's 2-0 defeat at Luton earlier this month but could make his Magpies debut tomorrow as he goes straight into contention for their clash with Blyth Spartans.