Fleetwood Town reject bid for forward Devante Cole

Fleetwood Town have received and rejected their second bid of the January transfer window for wantaway forward Devante Cole.

The Gazette understands Town have just rejected a six-figure bid from an unnamed League One side for top scorer Cole.

The 12-goal striker was subject to a bid from a Championship side earlier in the window that the club also rejected.

Fleetwood are in a strong position given that Cole, 22, is tied down under contract until this summer and the club have an option to extend that until 2019.

Cole was left out of Town's squad for the 2-1 defeat at Gillingham NOT due to injury, is anticipated to leave the club this window.