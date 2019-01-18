Fleetwood Town new boy hopes to take a leaf from Jamie Vardy’s book

New Fleetwood Town signing Harvey Saunders says that Jamie Vardy is an example to youngsters like him.

The 21-year-old arrived at Town for an undisclosed fee from National League North side Darlington.

He admitted that Town’s history of plucking players from non-league like Leicester City Premier League title winner Vardy was part of the attraction.

He said: “It is amazing what they have got here.

“I think it is the best place I can come to develop myself.

“People have done it from the non-leagues – progressed through it – and I think this is the best club for it.

“You think of Fleetwood and you think of Vardy coming through and he is the best example of what you can achieve.”

The forward will return to Darlington on loan until the end of the term.

But what can the Cod Army expect when he returns to fight for a first team spot in the summer?

He said: “Work rate and pace; that is what I am about.

“I will close every ball down and give one hundred per cent.”