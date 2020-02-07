Fleetwood Town new boy hopes to add goals to his game

Barrie McKay is already eyeing up some improvements in his own game before he’s even played a match for Fleetwood Town.

McKay, who joined the club on loan from Swansea City on deadline day last week, is looking to add to the goalscoring side of his game.

He wants to provide extra enthusiasm to a Town squad he believes is doing a good job in League One.

He said: “Hopefully I can come in and give the boys a bit of a lift, the boys are doing great and hopefully we can kick on between now and the end of the season.

“Hopefully I get some goals and assists and help us climb the league.

“I’m a creative player and I probably assist more than I score but I do like a goal and hopefully I can add that to my game here.

“When I spoke to Joey (Barton, head coach) he said that ‘you’ll have everything you need, they’re great facilities and we do everything properly.’

“That was a big factor, that although you are dropping down you are still aiming for the top quality stuff.”

For the Scot, who has been out of the side at Swansea, it is important the group gets on.

McKay’s early impression of the Cod Army squad is one that will work for each other and is happy to play together.

He sees happiness off the pitch through the week as vital if any team wants success.

The 25-year-old said: “There are a lot of really good players, there is a real togetherness.

“No matter what team you’re at, if you’re wanting to make something happen, I think that’s really important and they’ve certainly got it.

“There are new lads here as well and they make you welcome straight away.

“If you can get that togetherness you’ve got half a chance.

“If you’ve got everyone going out to training and going out to the game with a smile on their face, it’s more or less like you’re playing with your pals.

“It’s just an enjoyable place.”