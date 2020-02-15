Fleetwood Town midfielder looks forward to locking horns with Peterborough United

Fleetwood Town captain Paul Coutts is still full of respect for his former club Peterborough United ahead of their visit this afternoon.

The Posh travel to Highbury on the back of a seven-game winning run.

Coutts was promoted from League One while at Peterborough and is not expecting an easy game against one of the country’s most in-form teams.

He said: “We played them earlier on in the season, opening day, and beat them 3-1 and it was never comfortable.

“They have a really good manager (Darren Ferguson) who I know well, he has loads of experience in this league and knows how to get out of it so it’ll be a tough test for us.

“They score loads of goals, I think everyone knows that. We need to be on our guard defensively and we’re always a threat going the other way.

“They’re always thereabouts in League One. Darren knows his way out of the division and they play exciting, open football.

“It should be a good game but we play good football as well, hopefully it’s an open, enjoyable game for everyone to watch and we can get the three points.”

Having had to watch from the sidelines recently, Coutts came in to captain Town for only their second away win of the season with the midweek victory at Wycombe Wanderers.

Town fans also got to see the first link-up of Coutts and Glenn Whelan, a midfield combination that boasts more than 800 league appearances.

The 31-year-old said: “I was itching to get going again.

“I had a couple of sub appearances and that keeps your appetite going, then I came back in and we got a good win.

“Everyone is bouncing around the place and roll on Saturday.

“Glenn’s a good player so it makes my game easier when you’re playing alongside good players and hopefully we can continue it.

“It just comes with results, confidence is bred off results.

“The way we’ve gone about it recently has lifted the place, we’re on a nice little run and we need to keep the momentum going.

“They’re (Peterborough) free-scoring, we know that, but we have been solid.

“We’ve had quite a few clean sheets recently. The other night the boys at the back were terrific, they blocked everything.

“We just grafted in front of them. We’ll need a similar sort of display, we’ll be a threat on the break or if we can control the ball then we’ll try and impose that.”