Fleetwood Town midfielder George Glendon a doubt for Rochdale

Fleetwood Town coach Barry Nicholson says George Glendon is a doubt for this weekend’s trip to Rochdale.

Glendon came off just 30 minutes into Town’s 3-2 defeat to Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

Head coach Uwe Rosler made the call to replace the 22-year-old with Bobby Grant on the advice of physio Luke Bussey.

Nicholson says it was a precauitonary move with Glendon given the night off for Town’s 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Yeovil Town.

He is hopeful, though, that the midfielder will be ready for Saturday with Paddy Madden, Toumani Diagouraga, Gethin Jones and Charlie Oliver also back in contention for the trip to Spotland.

Cian Bolger is suspended but Ash Eastham is available after his red card against Scunthorpe was overturned.

Speaking on Glendon Nicholson said: “He’s been good. It was just a little bit in his calf and Luke said to get him off.

“We have been cautious with him a little bit. He wasn’t ready for Tuesday but fingers crossed he will be ready for Saturday.”