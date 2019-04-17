Fleetwood Town lose appeal against Harry Souttar's red card at Barnsley with Stoke City loan star set to serve a three match ban

Fleetwood Town have lost their appeal against the red card shown to on-loan Stoke City defender Harry Souttar at Barnsley on Saturday.

The centre-half was shown a straight red card by referee Sebastian Stockbridge in the 65th minute at Oakwell following an aerial challenge with Cameron McGeehan.

Town trailed 2-1 at the time and went on to lose 4-2.

The 20-year-old will now serve a three match ban and will miss the Peteborough, Blackpool and Bristol Rovers games.