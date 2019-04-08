Fleetwood Town loan star Jason Holt returns to Rangers as injury ends season early

Jason Holt has returned to Rangers after Fleetwood Town confirmed the midfielder’s season is over.

Holt, 26, was stretchered off with a knee injury in Town’s 1-0 win at Accrington Stanley on March 30

The Scot scored twice in 36 games in all competitions for the Cod Army, having moved to Highbury on a season-long loan from the Glasgow club last summer.

Fleetwood head coach Joey Barton said: “It's a shame for Jason's season to end in this way and we are gutted to lose him for the rest of the season.

"He's been a fantastic professional and a brilliant man since he came to the football club, and we wish him all the best with his recovery."