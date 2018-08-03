Fleetwood Town keeper Matty Urwin joins Chorley on loan

Fleetwood Town shot-stopper Matty Urwin has re-joined National League North side Chorley on-loan.

Urwin, 24, returned to Fleetwood Town this summer after a successful season long loan spell at Chorley in the 2017/18 season to fight Alex Cairns for a spot in the first team.

But after the arrival of free agent Paul Jones this week Urwin will not be Town's back-up keeper.

So for regular game-time the shot-stopper has returned to Chorley on loan and will feature for the Magpies in their opening league game of the season at Victory Park against York City tomorrow.