Fleetwood Town keeper Crellin nets another England call

Fleetwood Town’s World Cup winning goalkeeper Billy Crellin has been called up to the England Under-18 squad.

The 17-year-old was part of the England’s Under-17 World Cup winning squad last year and has been named in Neil Dewsnip’s 20-man squad for the games against Qatar, Argentina and Belarus this month.

The youngster was subject to a bid from Championship side Wolves in January due to his international honours.

It has been a whirlwind 12 months for the Town academy prospect, who made his England Under-18s debut last September against South Africa, before representing the Under-17s twice in October against New Zealand and Iraq.

He is yet to feature for Fleetwood’s first team in the league but regularly takes part in the pre-match warm-up with senior duo Alex Cairns and Chris Neal.

The Young Lions face Qatar at St George’s Park in their first game on Wednesday, March 21; they then meet Argentina on Friday March, 23 and their final game comes against Belarus at St George’s Park on Monday, March 26.