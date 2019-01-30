Fleetwood Town keeper Alex Cairns pledges loyalty to Highbury club

Fleetwood Town have seen many players exit this month but keeper Alex Cairns says he will not be leaving the club before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday.

READ MORE: Joey Barton wants signings after three more Fleetwood exits

Cairns has kept 10 clean sheets in 32 appearances this season and was rumoured to be a target for Championship club Bristol City last summer, having been linked to Premier League West Ham in 2016-17.

But Cairns, who is under contract until 2021, says he is happy at Fleetwood as they prepare to welcome Charlton Athletic to Highbury on Saturday.

The 26-year-old said: “I love it here. The club has been brilliant to me. The manager gave me the number one shirt and has given me a lot of praise. I appreciate that. The club has been good to me, so I plan on being good to the club.”

Eleven players have left Town temporarily or permanently this month, with the only additions to the squad so far being the return of Ashley Nadesan and Jack Sowerby after loan stints at Carlisle United.

Cairns says the window does not concern him and it is business as usual at the club.

He said: “The transfer window never bothers me. People talk – there is always talk. Unless something concrete happens it means nothing.

“This window I’m doing my normal thing – working for the team, trying to get three points every game and trying to keep as many clean sheets as I can.”