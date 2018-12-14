Fleetwood Town keeper Alex Cairns: Hopefully Devante Cole will not be scoring any goals for Burton Albion on Saturday

Fleetwood Town keeper Alex Cairns is hopeful of keeping former forward Devante Cole quiet this weekend.

Having left Highbury for Wigan Athletic last January, Cole returns to the club for the second time after joining Burton Albion on loan

The 23-year-old had reached a double-figure goal tally for Town before joining Wigan.

Cairns said: "It will be good to see Devante, he is a good lad.

"He got his move to Wigan; it did not quite work out so he has moved to Burton but he is a threat in this league.

"It will be good to see him but hopefully he will not be scoring any goals! "

Albion were relegated from the Championship but find themselves level on 27 points with Joey Barton's side.

Ahead of Saturday's meeting, Cairns sees Nigel Clough's side as a team everyone wants to beat.

He said: "I think if you look at the way Burton have gone in the past five or six years, they have really stepped up, got to the Championship and held their own.

"Now they are back in League One and everyone wants to beat them because they have been in the Championship and everyone knows what they are about.

"We will be looking to try and get a result against them.

"Take nothing away from them; they are a really good side and we will have to be at our best to beat them."