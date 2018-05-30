Fleetwood Town hope to move Onward with new card

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley has outlined the reasoning for the club’s new take on a season ticket.

The ‘Onward Card’ is a direct debit-only scheme which goes on sale on June 1 and replaces traditional season tickets.

The first scheme of its kind in League One, supporters purchasing a card can access all 23 home league games each season and other benefits.

These include invites to ‘Meet the Head Coach’ evenings and other exclusive events as well as discounts at club outlets and with partner brands.

The inspiration, according to Pilley, came from his BES Utilities company.

He explained: “I would never expect our customers to pay for a year’s worth of energy in advance.

“We expect our customers to pay every month, it is very similar to if you are a member of a gym – you would not pay a year in advance.

“I think it is far more reasonable and far more achievable for our customers to be able to pay a monthly amount which is actually less than they would pay in advance anyway.

“So if we can make it affordable, if we can give a good product then I’m certain the people of Fleetwood and north Fylde will get behind us.”

As Town fans will not be able to pay an annual sum up front, the only way to purchase a card is by opting in to an initial 10-month contract.

Once that expires in July 2019, they will enter a 12-month deal for the 2019/20 season but, with it being a direct debit, under-16s will need approval from a parent or guardian.

Existing season ticket holders have until 5pm on June 18 to buy their card and secure their seat; after that, their seat will be available to purchase on general sale.

For more details, visit www.fleetwoodtownfc.com