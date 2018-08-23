Fleetwood Town heading into the Valley of unrest

Charlton Athletic fans are planning a protest before the League One clash with Town.

A major demonstration is planned after it emerged bonuses owed to club staff had not been paid.

In an open letter, administrative staff expressed “extreme disappointment” that money due to be paid on July 31 had not been forthcoming.

Following a meeting on Wednesday, the employees said while they will continue to meet “contractual obligations to the best of our abilities...we are also considering our next steps to ensure the payment of the bonuses as promised.”

Protest group Coalition Against Roland Duchatelet (CARD) have suspended their call for a boycott and instead urged supporters to unite.

The statement read: “CARD will fully support any action taken by the staff in pursuit of their grievance, including if it leads to the postponement of Saturday’s match, because we believe that would be a proportionate outcome to the years-long betrayal of staff and supporters alike.

“Whether or not they intend to go in to the game, we are asking fans to assemble by 2.15pm outside main reception in the west stand car park or as near to it as possible on the day for a major demonstration.

“Thousands of supporters have already stopped attending matches. CARD believes this is the time for Charlton fans to stand up for their club – before there is nothing left to get behind.”

CARD added the Football League should intervene to help resolve the “deteriorating situation” at the club.

A Charlton spokesperson said: “Since Roland Duchatelet took over Charlton four-and-a-half years ago, every employee has been paid on time, every month. This will not change.

“The club will continue to fulfil contractual obligations.

“The club had a very bad financial year last season and because of this the club will not be paying incentivised bonuses. Before we can look at bonuses in the future, we need to restore the club’s financial health.”