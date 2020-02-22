Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton doesn’t want his players to be carried away by recent results

Joey Barton says his Fleetwood Town players have done nothing yet as they gear up for a promotion push out of League One.

Town are in good form, having won their last four games with two of those against play-off rivals Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United.

The Cod Army head coach has previously questioned his side’s mentality but it’s now looking like that’s no longer an issue.

Barton wants his players to believe in themselves, as they prepare to meet another promotion chaser in Portsmouth this afternoon.

He said: “I’ve been telling our lads for a long time we’re a good side in this division and we need to get confidence and belief and nothing gives you that like winning football matches.

“We’ve got a lot of hard work to do, we’ve not done anything. We’re eighth in League One, we’ve done absolutely nothing.

“But I think the lads start to grow and believe because they begin to see their hard work turn into really good performances against really good teams.

“Again, on Saturday, we’re going to have to show it against a good side in Pompey.

“A powerhouse in our division, they’re a big, physical team and a side that have beaten us in the FA Cup at home.

“As a manager they are a side that I’ve never tasted victory against, Kenny (Jackett, Pompey boss) has beaten me three times out of three.

“I’m really looking forward to the game, I’m really looking forward to getting into this fixture and learning more about our players again.

“At every junction, certainly in the last month, every challenge that has been presented to them, I think they’ve answered it and overcome it with the correct mentality.”

Barton comes up against a familiar figure in Jackett, whom he holds in high regard after his journey through the academy at Manchester City.

Barton said: “Ken was a reserve team, first team coach when I was at Manchester City.

“I have huge respect for him. A great man first and foremost, a very good football man.

“He’s very knowledgeable, he knows how to get promoted, he knows how to build a team.

“It’s not an easy job, that Pompey one. If he’s given the amount of time that no doubt he’ll get, he will be successful.”