Fleetwood Town get set for Barton’s reign to begin

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley is relishing what lies ahead as the dawn of a new era begins today.

Joey Barton’s suspension from all football activity for breaching FA betting rules ends today, meaning he can now officially operate as the club’s head coach.

The appointment was announced in April while John Sheridan was steering Fleetwood towards League One safety and a 14th-placed finish.

Barton was allowed to watch Fleetwood play, having been spotted at the wins against Rochdale and Oxford United as well as the loss to Wigan Athletic.

Until now, however, Barton has not been allowed to have any involvement in the running of the first team but, alongside coaches Steve Eyre and Clint Hill, he will bid to write a new chapter in Town’s history.

Pilley said: “We’ve had two weeks off, everyone is thinking of getting going again!

“We’ve had meetings internally discussing recruitment.

“We can’t wait for him to get started, Joey can’t wait to get started.

“I think it will be a very special, exciting era for the club – arguably more exciting than any other era we have experienced in my last 15 years.

“It is a special time for the football club and I am confident that we can produce winning football and be right up there at the top of the league.

“We want to get the best players in we possibly can and create that winning culture and mindset that have helped us win the promotions in the last 15 years.

“The manager is hell bent on doing that, he has a fantastic team that is coming in with him. We already have a great team of internal staff and coaches; we want as many supporters as possible to come on that journey.”