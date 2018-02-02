Fleetwood Town full-back Victor Nirennold joins National League side Guiseley AFC on-loan

He attracted interest from Asia but Fleetwood Town full-back Victor Nirennold has joined National League side Guiseley AFC on-loan

The Gazette understands Nirennold spent time in the Far East last month but has opted to stay in England and join Guiseley on loan until the end of the campaign.

The versatile defender has featured 54 times for Town in all competitions but his involvement in the first team this term was limited.

He featured numerous times for Paul Murray's development squad but has now been sent out on-loan.