Fleetwood Town forward Paddy Madden wants a meeting with the dubious goals panel to confirm Rochdale goal

Paddy Madden's goal record is not disputed but the Fleetwood Town forward wants a meeting with the dubious goals panel to ensure his strike against Rochdale is recognised.

Everyone at Town, including the man himself, was convinced their opener in Saturday's 2-2 Highbury draw was diverted home by Madden.

But it seems the powers that be were not and recorded an own goal by Dale's James McNulty.

But now Madden, 28, is fighting for the credit after tweeting pictures and watching video replays that prove it was his second league goal of the season and his 84th strike in the Football League.

At the pre-match press conference ahead of his first return to Scunthorpe on Wednesday, the forward's focus was on ensuring that the goal goes down in history as his.

Madden, who scored 52 times in 177 league appearances for the Iron, fumed: "I don't know why they are saying own goal. You can clearly see the ball slows down and changes direction. I put the picture up on Twitter and you can clearly see. It has definitely hit my leg and it is my goal!"

Madden's desperation to get his goal rightly awarded should please the Cod Army, as the 28-year-old who joined the club from the Iron in January is clearly hungry for more.

He said: "I think every striker should want to score goals. That is our job and that is what we are paid for.

"You rate yourself on how many goals you score and you are judged on how many you score,so it is my goal! It clearly hits my foot, so hopefully it can get changed."

Madden, who started his career at Bohemians in his native Ireland, is targeting a 20-goal haul this term as he aims to top 100 goals in English league football.

He said: "I try to hit the ground running every year and I've got two goals now, so hopefully I can get some more."