Fleetwood Town forward Devante Cole seals switch to League One leaders Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic have won the race to secure the signature of Fleetwood Town's wantaway forward Devante Cole.

Town have received an undisclosed six figure sum believed to be in the region of £400k from their League One rivals for top scorer Cole.

Cole has fired in 12 goals this term but after missing Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Gillingham the writing was on the wall for his Highbury future.

The hot-shot nearly joined Championship club Sheffield United in the summer but that deadline day switch fell through at the final hour.

This deadline day Cole has been the centre of speculation once again with Town turning down numerous bids from the Championship and League One before accepting an offer from Wigan.