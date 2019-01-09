Fleetwood Town forward Ched Evans banned by the FA with immediate effect for using abusive and insulting language towards referee Brett Huxtable at Bristol Rovers

Fleetwood Town forward Ched Evans will miss Saturday's home clash with Oxford United and the following weekend's visit to Rochdale after being hit with a two-game ban.

The 30-year-old has been banned by the FA with immediate effect for using abusive and insulting language towards referee Brett Huxtable in the tunnel after the 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers on December 22.

Evans was sent off in the 55th minute after an aerial collision with Tom Lockyer.

Rovers went on to score a last-minute winner and Town boss Joey Barton was also sent off in the dying stages.

Barton received a two-game touchline ban for his comments to Huxtable. That ban will be completed this Saturday, though the Town boss faces more action following a further FA charge this week relating to his post-match comments in Bristol.

Evans' red card was rescinded on appeal and a three-match ban for violent conduct chalked off.

But now the 10-goal striker has been banned for the language he used towards Huxtable after the game.

An FA spokesperson said: "Ched Evans will serve a two-match suspension with immediate effect following a charge for using abusive and/or insulting words towards the match referee after Fleetwood Town’s match against Bristol Rovers on 22 December 2018.

"The striker denied the charge but it was subsequently found proven by an Independent Regulatory Commission. He has also been fined £2,500. "

Fleetwood have not yet decided if they will appeal the charge.