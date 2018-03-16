Fleetwood Town double up with two new contracts

They might be in a relegation battle but Fleetwood Town are still looking to the future after agreeing deals until 2021 with Ash Hunter and Harrison Biggins.

Hunter has become one of the first names on the teamsheet after arriving from non-league side Ilkeston in 2015.

The 22-year-old has scored 26 goals in more than 100 games for Town and is expected to feature at Charlton Athletic.

Biggins could also join him in the starting XI, having been snapped up from non-league side Stocksbridge Park Steels and initially linking up with Town’s development squad.

However, having made his Football League debut off the bench at Wigan Athletic before Christmas the 22-year-old has pushed himself into the first team.

He made his first league start for Town under caretaker boss Barry Nicholson in the 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth last month and has came off the bench in both of John Sheridan’s games in charge against MK Dons and Plymouth Argyle.

Town chairman Andy Pilley expressed his delight at the new deals for the two youngsters.

He said: “We are delighted to see Ash sign a new long-term contract with Fleetwood Town.

“He is a player who has progressed from our development squad into a key member of the first team since his arrival three years ago.

“He is hungry to keep improving, and we believe this new deal is a statement of intent from the football club.

“Hopefully we’ll see many more goals from Ash in a Fleetwood Town shirt in the years to come.

“We’re delighted to reward Harrison with a new contract after an excellent first eight months at the club.

“He’s a very talented player, who has development into an important member of our first team squad.

“We feel that Harrison has huge potential, which is why we’ve extended his deal until at least 2021.”

Another Town youngster, Michael Donohue, has been sent out on loan to gain more experience.

The development squad attacker netted in Fleetwood’s 2-0 Lancashire Senior Cup win against AFC Fylde in midweek.

He has now made a loan move to National League side Tamworth on a deal which runs until April 28.