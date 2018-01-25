Fleetwood Town discover potential Checkatrade Trophy semi-final opponents

A trip to Shrewsbury Town in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final is the prize for the winner of Fleetwood's clash at Yeovil.

Town travel to League Two side Yeovil in the quarter-final of the competition on February 6 and now they know who awaits the winner after they clinched an away trip to Shrewsbury Town.

If Uwe Rosler's men can beat Yeovil they will then travel to fellow League One side Shrewsbury on Tuesday February 27.

Fleetwood are now potentially two games away from the final at Wembley on Sunday April 8.