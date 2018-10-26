Fleetwood Town defender Nathan Sheron reveals advice from ex-Blackpool striker uncle Mike

Fleetwood Town defender Nathan Sheron has been taking family advice as he seeks to establish himself at Highbury.

The 20-year-old has come through Town’s youth system, and after becoming their academy’s maiden first team player, he has become a regular in Joey Barton’s match day squad.

He missed the Peterborough United clash in midweek due to suspension after being sent off at Portsmouth but is in contention to face Blackpool on Saturday.

The centre-half has featured at right-back and was also utilised as a defensive central midfielder during pre-season.

Sheron was propelled into the squad because of the introduction of an EFL rule that says a team has to have a homegrown player in their matchday squad.

He has listened to his uncle Mike, a striker whose clubs included Manchester City, Bury, Norwich City, Stoke City, QPR, Barnsley, Blackpool, Macclesfield Town, Shrewsbury Town and Warrington Town during a 15-year career.

Sheron said: “He’s on the phone to my dad most days.

“He just says: ‘Go in, believe in yourself, do extras and everything you can to make yourself better; just go out there with confidence and play to your best.”

When Barton arrived at Fleetwood he spoke about giving youth a chance given his own rise through Manchester City’s academy to a full-time professional footballer.

With that in mind, Sheron spoke of his gratitude for the opportunity he has been given by the manager

He said: “He’s a man of his word, he stuck by his word, he trusted me and I can’t be any more thankful for the opportunity.

“In training they show a lot of trust in you; they want you to improve, they stay out and do extra with you.

“There were a few injuries and I got thrown in, you have just got to prove yourself.

“You have been working for years to get the opportunities.

“As it has come you have got to take it step by step.”