Fleetwood Town defender hails defensive improvements ahead of Blackpool clash

Harry Souttar is happy with Fleetwood Town’s defensive displays after their change in shape.

Since the January transfer window ended, Town have favoured a 3-4-3 approach, with the Australian international at the heart of the rearguard.

New boys Callum Connolly and Lewis Gibson have been important in the transition to the new shape and Souttar believes credit should be shared.

He said: “It’s been the one area where we’ve not really settled all season, there have been a few changes here and there.

“Lewis Gibson on the left side gives us a really nice balance – and he’s 19 and still unbeaten in his professional career.

“That’s testament to him, he’s come in and been brilliant.

“Then you have Callum Connolly or Lewie Coyle on the right-hand side who are both good defenders but that position suits them so well to be able to step in and advance the game.

“Me being in the middle, I’m just there to head it and kick it away basically.

“It suits all of our games, our strengths and our gameplan really well. We complement each other.

“We’re still a young back three but with Cairnsy (keeper Alex Cairns) behind us, with the experience he has had in the league and Paul Coutts and Glenn Whelan playing in front of us, you just have to look at their careers to see how us young lads can get help off them.”

Fleetwood head into today’s meeting against Blackpool in fine form and occupying a play-off spot in League One.

However, Souttar is sure they won’t get carried away.

“Form is good, we’re unbeaten in 10 now,” he said.

“We take it game by game, we’re not looking too far ahead of ourselves.

“Since Tuesday has gone all of our focus has been on Saturday; it’s just another three points, that’s all that’s on offer, but confidence is high.

“We’re right in the mix, I think if you want to hit form you want to hit it at this part of the season.

“We keep saying as group that we’ve just got to keep going.

“There really isn’t more we can do than to take it game by game.

“We’re not looking too far into the future, we’re in a play-off position now but we’ve seen that if you don’t play, you’re out of the play-offs.

“There are so many teams that are around us, there’s about 10 teams fighting for the same spots. We’ll take it game by game and go again Saturday.”