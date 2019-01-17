Fleetwood Town defender Cian Bolger joins League Two side Lincoln City on a permanent deal

Fleetwood Town centre-half Cian Bolger has joined League Two side Lincoln City on a permanent deal.

The Gazette reported earlier in the week that the Town defender was in advanced transfer talks with the Imps.

Bolger, 26, was out of contract at Highbury in the summer but Town have received an undisclosed fee from Lincoln.

The Irishman, who joined on a free transfer from Southend in the summer of 2016, was offered a new Town contract last summer but turned it down.

He had been a first team regular under both Uwe Rosler and John Sheridan but has fallen out of favour since the arrival of head coach Joey Barton in the summer.

He was crowned player of the year for his performances in the 2016/17 play-off season.

But now he leaves Town after racking up 121 appearances in all competitions.