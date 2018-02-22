Fleetwood Town closing in on appointing John Sheridan as new head coach

Fleetwood Town look to be close to be appointing John Sheridan as their new head coach.

Sky Bet have stopped taking bets on Uwe Rosler's replacement with Sheridan an odds on favourite on Thursday morning.

Reports in the national media say Sheridan has been chosen by Andy Pilley as the man to save Town from relegation on a short term deal until the end of the season, though the club are yet to confirm an official appointment.

Sheridan twice successfully steered Oldham away from relegation to League Two and is now expected to take on his former club in a relegation battle.

The two clubs are currently level on points with Oldham just in the drop zone thanks to an inferior goal difference.

Fleetwood have 13 games to survive the drop with Sheridan anticipated to take on the vacant hot-seat that Uwe Rosler left after Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers.

First team coach Barry Nicholson stepped into the caretaker role for Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth.

Now Sheridan is expected to take over the reins for Saturday's crunch clash with MK Dons as Town bid to end an eight match losing run and win at Highbury for the first time since October.