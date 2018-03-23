Fleetwood Town chairman Pilley pays tribute to club stalwart Ted Lowery

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley says life will not be the same at Highbury after news broke that club stalwart and Vice President Ted Lowery has sadly passed away.

Lowery, 87, was held in great affection by all at the club where he had volunteered since 1978, but sadly passed away this morning after a short illness.

Always on hand with a smile, a cup of tea or a handful of sweets for the players that have graced the Highbury pitch over the years Lowery has been a constant figure at the club for the last 40 years.

Lowery has been involved with the club through highs and lows from the reformation of the club as Fleetwood Wanderers in 1997 to one of his proudest days watching Town get promoted to League One at Wembley in 2014.

And Pilley, who took over at Town in 2004, says it is a sad day for all at the club.

He said: “Ted has been an enormous part of the club for much longer than when I joined over 15 years ago. He’s a great character who will be sorely missed by everybody associated with Fleetwood Town Football Club.

“He was extremely popular with supporters, players and staff alike, with today being a very sad day for the football club.

“It will never be the same with Ted, in so many ways and we will miss him so much.

“It goes without saying that our thoughts are with his close friends and family at this time.”